See the National Symphony Orchestra Perform ‘La La Land’ at Wolf Trap

July 17, 2017 5:00 AM
Listen to Dana McKay at 11:20 a.m. for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the National Symphony Orchestra perform “La La Land” live on August 4 at Wolf Trap.

The Academy Award-winning film will be projected in HD onto big screens . “La La Land” tells the story of Mia, an aspiring actress, and Sebastian, a dedicated jazz musician, who are struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

Tickets are on sale now through WolfTrap.org or by calling 877-Wolf Trap but win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM all this week.

Courtesy of the Wolf Trap

