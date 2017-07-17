Win Advanced Screening Passes to New Movie ‘Kidnap’

Listen to Britt Waters at 7:50 p.m. for your chance to win four tickets to the advanced screening of “Kidnap,” starring Halle Berry, on August 2 at the Regal Gallery Place theater.

A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mom Karla Dyson when her son suddenly disappears. Without a cellphone and knowing she has no time to wait for police help, Karla jumps in her own car and sets off in pursuit of the kidnappers. A relentless chase ensues, as Karla must risk everything to not lose sight of her son.

Kidnap hits theaters nationwide August 4, but you can see it before anyone else with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Avrion Pictures