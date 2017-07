Listen to Britt Waters at 8:50 p.m. this week for your chance to win four tickets to watch the National Symphony Orchestra bring Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-winning classic “Jurassic Park” to life, August 5 at Wolf Trap.

Tickets are on sale now through WolfTrap.org, but you can win your way in all week long with 94.7 Fresh FM!

Courtesy of Wolf Trap