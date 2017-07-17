Play Can’t Beat Kelly to See Niall Horan at the Fillmore

Listen to The Tommy Show at 6:10 and 7:10 a.m. for your chance to win $100 when you play Can’t Beat Kelly. Win or lose, everyone who plays will take home a pair of tickets to see Niall Horan – November 4 at The Fillmore Silver Spring.

Related: Niall Horan Performs for the Fresh Family

Win, and you’ll automatically be qualified to win the grand prize: a pair of passes to the exclusive meet and greet with Niall the night of the show.

Tickets will likely sell out in seconds, so spare yourself the heartache and win your way in with 94.7 Fresh FM.

Courtesy of Capitol Music Group

COMPLETE CONTEST RULES