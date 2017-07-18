Mom Shamers Attack Pink Over This Photo of Her Kids

July 18, 2017 2:19 PM
Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, Pink

Pink is a hands-on mom and likes to make cooking together a family thing. She shared this photo on Instagram and a number of people found fault with her for having her kids so close to the stove.

Dinner time

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

“I’m not usually picky like this.. but you seriously are endangering your child wearing them while next to the stove like that, especially face first. Grow a brain lady.”

“Omg that poor babies face near a pan of spitting food.”

“This is super negligent!”

What do you think? Was she “negligent” for letting her daughter climb on the counter and wearing her son so close to the stove?

 

