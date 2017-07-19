Jada Pinkett Smith was a Drug Dealer when She Met Tupac Shakur

By Abby Hassler

Jada Pinkett Smith has not been very pleased with her depiction in the Tupac Shakur biopic, All Eyez on Me, which arrived last month. The actress has become even more vocal about her relationship with Shakur since that time, leading her to a major revelation.

In a new interview, Smith confessed she was a drug dealer when she first met Shakur.

She revealed that while she was selling drugs when they first became friends, she later got out of the life, while Shakur sunk deeper into it. Fans won’t have to wonder about the relationship forever, as Smith also said she is planning to write a book chronicling that period in her life.

