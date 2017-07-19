Julia Michaels Announces New Album ‘Nervous System’

By Abby Hassler

Julia Michaels wowed the world with her breakthrough track “Issues” earlier this year. Today (July 19), she announced the upcoming release of her debut album, Nervous System, July 28.

The record will feature her hit single, along with a collection of new music. “Issues” still remains the best-selling song from a new artist this year, making her forthcoming album a must-listen for fans everywhere.

Michaels will perform her new single “Uh Huh” July 27 on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Check out the complete Nervous System tracklisting below.

1. Issues

2. Uh Huh

3. Worst In Me

4. Make It Up To You

5. Just Do It

6. Pink

7. Don’t Wanna Think