Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Commits Suicide

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died in an apparent suicide, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed.

Sources in law enforcement told TMZ the singer hanged himself at a private residence in L.A. County, and his body was found shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.

Bennington had been open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and suicidal thoughts.

Linkin Park sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut album “Hybrid Theory,” and another 4 million with 2003’s multiplatinum “Meteora.” The band’s songs explored themes of frustration and anger.

The singer is survived by his wife Talinda Ann Bentley and six children from marriages.

He was 41.

Shocked and heartbroken, but it's true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

no words. so heartbroken. RIP Chester Bennington. — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) July 20, 2017

Chester it was truly a pleasure, thank you for sharing your greatness… #RIP #LinkinPark 🙏🏿 — King Push (@PUSHA_T) July 20, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I've ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

Chester Bennington thank you for your music and incredible voice. Another legendary singer gone. Sending our hearts 💔#rip #LinkinPark — American Authors (@aauthorsmusic) July 20, 2017

Chester was one of the kindest men I've had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Heart goes out to the entire Linkin Park family. Having a moment of silence. — The Glitch Mob (@theglitchmob) July 20, 2017

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter