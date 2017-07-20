Linkin Park Singer Chester Bennington Commits Suicide

Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington has died in an apparent suicide, the Los Angeles County coroner confirmed.
Sources in law enforcement told TMZ the singer hanged himself at a private residence in L.A. County, and his body was found shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.
Bennington had been open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and suicidal thoughts.
Linkin Park sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut album “Hybrid Theory,” and another 4 million with 2003’s multiplatinum “Meteora.” The band’s songs explored themes of frustration and anger.
The singer is survived by his wife Talinda Ann Bentley and six children from marriages.
He was 41.
