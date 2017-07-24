From Stranded to Saved: How These Best Buddies Flew in Style

Tommy McFly experienced an aviation miracle en route to the 2017 Best Buddies Leadership Conference on Friday.

As he recounted on The Tommy Show Monday, Tommy was shepherding 10 Best Buddies Capital Region students through Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport when disaster struck.

Hit with a series of delays, their American Airlines flight was canceled outright. After seven hours of waiting, Tommy and his young charges (some with disabilities, some without) were stranded. There were no flights that could accommodate the group at any of the three area airports.

The students had saved up and looked forward to the conference all year long. So a desperate Tommy reached out to his husband’s friend Gregg, whose company Advanced Aviation Team saved the day with a private Gulfstream jet! Amazingly, Gregg found a plane and a crew available to take a detour, and fly the Best Buddies group to Indiana for the conference.

Thanks to the incredibly gracious @greggpitts + @AdAvTeam for getting @BestBuddiesCR to #BBLC2017 in a ✈️ after our flights were cancelled pic.twitter.com/Jb74W6aDbZ — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) July 21, 2017

“There are truly great people in this world who support inclusion and friendship and literally drop everything to help others,” Tommy later wrote on Facebook. “From the bottom of my heart thank you to everyone who made this happen.”

Hear Tommy tell the wild story on Monday:

And check out how the saga played out on social media:

Excuse me, @AmericanAir my friends and I have been on a tarmac bus for 50 minutes @Reagan_Airport – Just curious what the hell is going on? pic.twitter.com/eXaqWj00La — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) July 21, 2017

Hey @AmericanAir the flight you just cancelled had 14 young people trying to get to @BestBuddies #BBLC2017 — Can you help us get to #Indy pic.twitter.com/ItOGyYua2V — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) July 21, 2017

Now lifetime fan of: Tommy McFly + @greggpitts + @AdAvTeam. Thank U for flying my daughter + @BestBuddiesCR to #BBLC2017 – my 1st Tweet ever — Tom Smith (@T_SMITH_VA) July 22, 2017

