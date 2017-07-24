Justin Bieber Cancels Remainder of Purpose World Tour

Justin Bieber has canceled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour, his reps announced in a statement Monday.

The world tour began March 9, 2016 in Seattle. Bieber was set to do 15 more shows on the tour, including nine in stadiums across North America before heading overseas for shows in Asia, according to Just Jared.

Related: Justin Bieber Banned from China for ‘Bad Behavior’

Read the statement from his reps below:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

As for why he canceled, we can only guess.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter