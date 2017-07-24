NBC 4 Anchor Wendy Rieger Remembers Jim Vance (Listen)

The nation’s capital and the broadcasting world lost a legend Saturday, when NBC Washington Anchor Jim Vance passed away from cancer at the age of 75.

As tributes pour in for the late newsman, NBC 4’s Wendy Rieger joined The Tommy Show Monday to share stories about her dear friend and coworker.

The two shared a “special bond” due to their “lone wolf” personalities. “Vance was the type of person who could see you. He gets you,” she said, “like no one else could.”

The anchor also revealed how her litmus test in dating comes from Vance.

“The idea that Vance can be gone from our lives is to me — I just cant believe that the universe is still intact,” she said, fighting back tears.

Listen to the moving tribute below.

