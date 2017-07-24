PHOTOS: Jennifer Lopez Turns 48 Today, Can You Believe It?

Jennifer Lopez turns 48 today…yes you read that correctly…48….

It’d be nearly impossible to tell she’s 48-years-old by just looking at photos of her.

And we’ve compiled a series of photos to prove that point.

Didn’t have to look far for her birthday picture with boyfriend Alex Rodriguez

❤️ #Repost @arod ・・・ Happy Birthday to Us!!! #leos 🇩🇴🇵🇷 #305 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jul 23, 2017 at 3:01am PDT

How about that time she stunted those abs with her crop-top sweater in June

Ayyyyy… 😂 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jun 22, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Or that time she showed up on “The Late Late Show,” looking amazing.

Catch me TONIGHT!!! on #thelatelateshow w @j_corden #nbcworldofdance #shadesofblue #JLOVEGAS A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on May 4, 2017 at 3:05pm PDT

There was the 2017 Latin Billboards Awards, too.

Thank you to all the fans!!! Gracias a todos Los fans!!! Los quiero ❤️❤️❤️ #Mirate #LatinBillboards2017 @latinbillboards A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 27, 2017 at 7:21pm PDT

This black dress she pulled out for the “World of Dance” was a looker.

Camera ready… 📽🎥📸 #worldofdance #may8th #dontmissout #NBC A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 20, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Get the point, yet? Happy Birthday Jlo!