This Couple Uses ‘Goodwill Date Night’ to Spice Up Relationship

Georgia couple Shane and Noel Pauley go on date nights once a week to keep their romance alive since becoming new parents.

“We love the normal dinner and a movie, but we also love out-of-the-ordinary dates,” said 29-year-old Noel.

Their idea of a “Goodwill date” went viral when they posted the ridiculous outfits from a Goodwill shop they bought each other to wear on the date. They also used fake names, Ethel and Roger, that night.

“No one commented anything to us when we were dressed up, they just laughed as we walked by,” said Noel.

Despite wearing mismatched plaid and shoulder pads, the couple had a good time trying something new.

Would you risk embarrassment and a few stares to try this unique date with your spouse?

