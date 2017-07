The green umbrella Britney Spears used to strike a photographer’s Ford Explorer during her 2007 breakdown is set to be auctioned off next month. The paparazzo, Daniel Ramos, has kept it for the last 10 years and is now hoping to make $50,000 by selling it.

Britney Spears' Infamous Attack Umbrella Hitting Auction Block https://t.co/bfopKdyyTn — TMZ (@TMZ) July 26, 2017

Randomly googling images of Britney Spears attacking the paparazzi with an umbrella, and never noticed how pretty she looked bald. pic.twitter.com/XZvOBHrpn5 — Timothy DeLaGhetto (@TimothyDeLaG) July 7, 2017

