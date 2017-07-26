Kate Hudson Shaves Head for Movie with Sia

July 26, 2017 10:59 AM
Kate Hudson and Sia are working on a new movie together.

Kate shaved her head for the role and Sia snapped this picture of her on the set yesterday.

Details about the movie are being kept under wraps, but rumors suggest it’s a musical and Harry Connick, Jr. may also be involved. Maddie Ziegler who starred in “Dance Moms” and went on to be in Sia’s videos has also been spotted on the set.

 

For the last couple of weeks, Kate has been cropping the top of her head out of her Instagram photos.

Here’s a better picture of the new ‘do.

