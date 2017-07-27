Usher Confesses to Being a Fake Vegan

Usher is the latest celebrity to join James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke. Along with singing some of Usher’s hits, they discussed how the singer is trying to be vegan while eating still occasionally eating meat.

“I’ve been really focused on being a vegan, but I like beef and I like chicken, but I’m a vegan,” says the eight-time Grammy winner.

Corden joined in singing Usher’s classics like “OMG” and “Caught Up” then pulled over to learn some dance moves.

The duo also found time to wash Usher’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and help push a car for some stranded drivers.

Hopefully they didn’t stop for burgers after all of that work.

