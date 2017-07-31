TRL is Returning to MTV

July 31, 2017 2:39 PM
MTV is officially bringing back Total Request Live, the hour-long music countdown show that captured teens’ attention from 1998-2008. According to the Hollywood Reporter, MTV president Chris McCarthy wants more live programming to help revive the network.

TRL helped past hosts like Carson Daly, Lala Anthony and Vanessa Lachey rise to stardom. The reboot will reportedly have five co hosts including Chicago radio host Erik Zachary and DC rapper-comedian DC Young Fly. MTV is reportedly in negotiations with Youtube personalities as well.

The live show is expected to return to Times Square in October. Will you be watching?

