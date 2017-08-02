Camila Cabello Teases New Tracks ‘Havana’ and ‘OMG’

By Hayden Wright

Camila Cabello’s debut studio album The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving. drops in September and fans have already heard “Crying in the Club” and “I Have Questions.” Now the former Fifth Harmony singer is teasing a pair of new tracks.

Related: Al Gore Thanks Camila Cabello for Plugging ‘Inconvenient Special’

In a series of social media posts the singer promises a “summer double feature’ featuring the tracks “Havana,” and “OMG” which feature Young Thug and Quvao, respectively it seems.

See the teasers for Cabello’s next singles below.