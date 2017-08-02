PHOTO: Demi Lovato Shows Off Abs from ‘Working Really Hard’

Demi Lovato has been hitting the gym hard and it shows. The singer posted a photo which revealed her tone abs to Instagram on Tuesday.

“I rarely post pics with my belly button showing because I’m normally insecure about showing my full stomach but I’ve been working really hard and thanks to @d.leith and his yummy food with @lockhartandleith I’ve been seeing progress so I thought I’d post this cause I’m feeling myself right now!! 😝💁🏻💪🏼 also can’t forget the best gym in the world @unbreakableperformance and my trainers @fatenginethatdoes & @itskimglass 💗,” she captioned the photo.

The 24-year-old singer has openly discussed her struggles with eating disorders in the past.

Lovato has documented her fitness journey through social media, often posting pictures and video from kickboxing class.

It’s good to see Demi looking and feeling good.

