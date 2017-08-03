Justin Bieber Further Explains Why He Canceled Shows, How He was Consumed by ‘Bitterness, Jealousy and Fear’

By Jon Wiederhorn

It has been a long road for Justin Bieber and so far the summer has been somewhat rocky. Last month he canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose World tour due to “unforeseen circumstances.” Soon after, he was banned from playing China because his “bad behavior” could have a negative impact on his fans. Then, he accidentally hit a paparazzo with his vehicle, while leaving a church event in LA.

Related: Justin Bieber Shares New Face Tattoo

But it seems like Bieber has finally found the light at the end of the tunnel. After posting a picture of his new face tattoo, Bieber took to Instagram to explain in detail why he’s decided to take some time off and what he’s doing to improve his mental health.

“I have let my insecurities get the best of me at times,” he wrote. “I let my broken relationships dictate the way I acted towards people and the way I treated them. I let bitterness jealousy and fear run my life.”

He added that since those dark times he has found friends and mentors that have helped him to change how he thinks about who he is and who he has been.

“I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up, reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!. Reminding me my past decisions and past relationships don’t dictate my future decisions and my future relationships. I’m very aware I’m never going to be perfect and I’m gonna keep making mistakes. But what I’m not gonna do is be ashamed of my mistakes.”

As for explaining why he’s taking some time off touring, he said, “I’ve learned that the more you appreciate your calling, the more you want to respect your calling. Me taking this time right now is me saying I want to be sustainable. I want my career to be sustainable, but I also want my mind, heart and soul to be sustainable.”

Read Bieber’s full statement below: