Yelp to Open in D.C. Office and They’re Hiring

Yelp is opening an office in the District and they’re hiring big time!

“For years, the Yelp community in DC has been buzzing about the countless amazing local restaurants and hot new businesses found on every street corner,” wrote Yelp co-founder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman. “So we decided to move in! Yelp announced that we are headed to Washington, DC to open our next office.”

The new office will bring 500 new sales and marketing jobs to the District over a five-year period, with a majority of the jobs targeted for D.C. residents.

The expansion, endorsed by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Friday, will take up about 52,000 square-feet in Terrell Place in Northwest D.C, neighboring the Verizon Center.

“When deciding where to expand on the East Coast, Yelp knew just the place: Washington, DC. My Administration is focused on inclusive prosperity, and we applaud Yelp’s decision, which means good-paying, 21st century jobs for District residents,” Mayor Buriel said in a press release.

Construction is set to begin this summer and job positions will be filled late this year, says Stoppelman.

“Keep an eye on yelp.com/careers for job openings if you ❤ Yelp and DC," he wrote.