Malia Obama Really Let Loose at Lollapalooza

Looks like Malia Obama had a good time at Lollapalooza over the weekend.
While The Killers were on stage, she and a friend showed off some crazy dance moves… or was she throwing a temper tantrum?
I’m not going to speculate that she was “on something” the way some people are, she was probably just acting ridiculous to get a laugh out of her friends.
Twitter is getting a good laugh out of the video too, here are some of the reactions.
RELATED: Sasha Obama Spotted Smooching Mystery Man
She had a good time at Lollapalooza last year too. Remember this video of her smoking a funny cigarette? And then a week later she wore a “smoking kills” shirt.
Anyway, girl is 19 and enjoying life… Nothing wrong with that, right?
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.
Follow Dana on Snapchat.