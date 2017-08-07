Malia Obama Really Let Loose at Lollapalooza

Looks like Malia Obama had a good time at Lollapalooza over the weekend.

While The Killers were on stage, she and a friend showed off some crazy dance moves… or was she throwing a temper tantrum?

I’m not going to speculate that she was “on something” the way some people are, she was probably just acting ridiculous to get a laugh out of her friends.

Twitter is getting a good laugh out of the video too, here are some of the reactions.

Bruh why Malia Obama at Lollapalooza on the ground looking like this 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/76Jlafbfo1 — Stephen Dacres (@SRDtv) August 5, 2017

Me following Malia Obama around to make sure nobody is recording her pic.twitter.com/bnm7AJ6MXW — Justin Ali (@J_Hardiman23) August 5, 2017

Malia obama be in the news for enjoying life every year lmao — dookie mane aka sgp (@MajinDookie) August 6, 2017

RELATED: Sasha Obama Spotted Smooching Mystery Man

anytime I read a Malia Obama headline it's basically like "BREAKING NEWS: MALIA IS ACTING HER AGE" — a.d. (@ferrisbooler) August 7, 2017

Was that really Malia Obama on the ground? She got a demon? What happened — Is Hazard Playing? (@SMILE4KRISS) August 7, 2017

TBH aren't we all Malia Obama during Mr Brightside? — Siegs (@alli_sieg) August 7, 2017

She had a good time at Lollapalooza last year too. Remember this video of her smoking a funny cigarette? And then a week later she wore a “smoking kills” shirt.

Anyway, girl is 19 and enjoying life… Nothing wrong with that, right?

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.