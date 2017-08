A California woman claims Disney is tracking children on through its mobile games without permission, Fox 13 Salt Lake City reports.

She says soon after she downloaded “Disney Princess Palace Pets,” her child’s personal information was collected and used for marketing purposes elsewhere online.

The mom says the app didn’t ask for permission to disseminate her child’s data, which the law requires.

Disney’s response? The mom misunderstood the law.

