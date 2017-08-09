Abby Lee Miller Hires Prison Bodyguard After Fight With Inmate

“Dance Moms” star Abby Lee Miller just started serving her year-long prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud, and according to Radaronline.com, it’s not going so well.

Abby has reportedly spent most of her time behind bars “crying alone in her cell” and a fellow inmate grew tired of listening to her whimpering and confronted her. It didn’t get violent, but Abby was so upset by the incident that she apparently hired another prisoner to serve as a bodyguard.

“Abby started paying a woman who happens to be very feared to shadow her around and keep her safe,” the insider said, adding that Miller is “paying her off in commissary credit.”

She also apparently insisted on watching the footage of her surrender when it aired on TV and that upset some of the other women as well.

Of course, this story is coming from Radaronline and they’re not the most reliable… But prison is a rough place and people like Abby do tend to be easy targets…

