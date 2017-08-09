RUMOR: John Mayer and Amy Schumer are Secretly Dating

The Sun is reporting that Amy Schumer and John Mayer have been going on “secret dates” ever since she split from her boyfriend Ben Hanisch in May.

They’ve been friends for a long time but they’ve reportedly been “growing closer” over the last couple of months.

Amy shared this picture on Instagram on July 14. She and John went to see Dave Attell in NYC with a group of friends.

@daveattell is on 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#comedycellar A post shared by @amyschumer on Jul 14, 2017 at 12:56am PDT

Amy was also spotted with her manager at the John Mayer concert at Madison Square Garden back in April.

Of course at this point this is just a rumor, but what do you think??

