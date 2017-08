Britney Spears had to stop her show in Vegas last night when a crazed fan rushed the stage.

In the video clip released by TMZ, Britney can be seen standing to the side of the stage as security wrestles someone to the ground.

At first she was confused by what was going on and then she can be heard asking, “he’s got a gun?”

Watch.

A crazed fan has jumped on stage during Britney Spears' #PieceOfMe show. We are sending Britney our love & prayers. pic.twitter.com/AdsLx2e7tx — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 10, 2017

