98 Degrees Set To Release New Christmas Album

It’s hard to believe 98 Degrees got together and formed a band 20 years ago. Yes, 20 years ago!

They’re celebrating 20 years of making music together (with a pretty long hiatus in between of course) by releasing their second Christmas album, Let It Snow soon. The first one, This Christmas, was released in 1999.

We’ve been in our workshop putting the final touches on something special. All will be revealed soon. What do YOU want for christmas from 98 Degrees this year? #98Christmas A post shared by 98 Degrees (@98official) on Aug 4, 2017 at 12:34pm PDT

Drew Lachey told People:

“We have two a cappella song on this record – similar to the last where we also had two – but a cappella has been something that we’ve always done and prided ourselves on, so there’s that element. Then we just literally went down our favorite Christmas songs and figured out which would work well and compliment each other. We didn’t just want song after song, we wanted a journey – for the album to be a complete work of art as a unit.”

The new album will be available October 13. Tickets for their holiday tour go on sale Tuesday, August 15 but sadly they’re not coming to DC.

I've been waiting to give this gift tonight 🎁 new tour and album! Pre-sale tickets on sale AUGUST 15th. Link in bio for all info! A post shared by 98 Degrees (@98official) on Aug 11, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

