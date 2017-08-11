98 Degrees Set To Release New Christmas Album

It’s hard to believe 98 Degrees got together and formed a band 20 years ago. Yes, 20 years ago!
They’re celebrating 20 years of making music together (with a pretty long hiatus in between of course) by releasing their second Christmas album, Let It Snow soon. The first one, This Christmas, was released in 1999.
Drew Lachey told People:
“We have two a cappella song on this record – similar to the last where we also had two – but a cappella has been something that we’ve always done and prided ourselves on, so there’s that element. Then we just literally went down our favorite Christmas songs and figured out which would work well and compliment each other. We didn’t just want song after song, we wanted a journey – for the album to be a complete work of art as a unit.”
The new album will be available October 13. Tickets for their holiday tour go on sale Tuesday, August 15 but sadly they’re not coming to DC.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.
Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.
Follow Dana on Snapchat.