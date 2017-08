Talk show host Chelsea Handler wears a shirt that carries a strong message whenever she travels.

The shirt I wear for travel. pic.twitter.com/1JPvCjFxYw — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 10, 2017

“Sorry about our president,” the shirt reads.

Handler is so sorry about our president that the message is printed in 14 different languages including in Spanish, Chinese, Sign, and many more.

“The shirt I wear now when I travel,” Handler captioned the photo. “Thanks to whomever sent it to me.”

The shirt got a lot of reaction on social media.

We should wear this shirt when we are all dying from radiation. @AynRandPaulRyan via @chelseahandler pic.twitter.com/t5NtV21xR4 — Dominique Hamilton (@Underrated_Dom) August 10, 2017

