The Secret Behind Jennifer Lopez’s Bangin’ Bod

The secret behind Jlo’s bangin body? One word: discipline.

“She’s very connected to her body, and she’s got crazy discipline,” her trainer David Kirsch, the owner of Madison Square Club, told PEOPLE. “And I’m not just saying that — it’s a pleasure to work with someone who is as dialed into her overall wellness as Jennifer is. When she shows up and I get 500 percent. There’s no phoning in the workout.”

Jennifer Lopez is 48 years of age but you would never guess it by looking at her.

Now, we know it just isn’t about your mentality sometimes, not everyone starts at the same level. Kirsch acknowledges that Lopez is also physically blessed at a natural level.

“She’s genetically blessed, she’s physically gifted with an incredible amount of physical energy, but also this beautiful amount of mental and emotional energy,” he said.

Kirsch recently uploaded a training session with Lopez to Instagram.

