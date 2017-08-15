Phillip Phillips & Wife Recall the First Time They Met

Phillip Phillips knows that holding hands is important.

The singer and his wife Hannah recently spoke about when he first met, and how they didn’t kiss on the first date.

Related: Phillip Phillips Releases ‘Miles,’ His First New Music in Three Years

The couple met a volunteer program in their hometown of Albany, GA. While it was a small town, the two had never met before, having gone to different schools.

“She kind of wobbled in there, you could tell she had a long night the night before,” Phillips told Mix 104.1.

“The night before had been my birthday,” Hannah explained.

“She kissed a guy the night before,” laughed Phillips. “She was single, it was allowed.”

They ended up at the same party soon after, but they still didn’t kiss just yet.

“See that’s very important to me – kissing and holding hands. We didn’t hold hands for a long time. “We kissed after about three or four dates.”