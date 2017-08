The National Park Service says someone used red spray paint to vandalize a pillar of the Lincoln Memorial.

NPS told NBC Washington that the words “F— law” were found on the memorial at about 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to NBC, a cleaning crew is applying a “mild, gel-type architectural paint stripper” to remove the spray paint while preserving the stone.

Read more here.

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter