Will Katy Perry & Taylor Swift Perform Together at the VMAs?

August 16, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Dana, Dana's Dirt, Katy Perry, Taylor Swift
Photo: Larry Busacca / Getty Images

BBC’s Radio 1 in the UK is reporting that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are going to bury the hatchet and perform together at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27.

“She’s hosting this year’s MTV Video Awards, where she’s also expected to pick up a load of awards AND is rumoured to be performing alongside Taylor Swift – which would be a life-changing moment for pop fans all over the world.”

This rumor is spreading like wild fire… We’ll see if it actually happens.

More from Dana McKay
