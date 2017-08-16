Will Katy Perry & Taylor Swift Perform Together at the VMAs?

BBC’s Radio 1 in the UK is reporting that Katy Perry and Taylor Swift are going to bury the hatchet and perform together at the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27.

“She’s hosting this year’s MTV Video Awards, where she’s also expected to pick up a load of awards AND is rumoured to be performing alongside Taylor Swift – which would be a life-changing moment for pop fans all over the world.”

This rumor is spreading like wild fire… We’ll see if it actually happens.

There is a big rumor going on when BBC UK said that Taylor Swift and Katy Perry will perform together at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/vdBSfYuHTD — Taylor Swift Now (@TaylorSwiftN0W) August 15, 2017

BBC UK is reporting that #KatyPerry & #TaylorSwift may have a surprise performance at the 2017 #VMAs on the 27th!! RT if you hope it's true! pic.twitter.com/vBERfTfXnx — Fresh 102.7 (@Fresh1027NY) August 16, 2017

