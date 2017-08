Listen to 94.7 Fresh FM all weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Hopeless Fountain Kingdom Tour — starring Halsey and special guests PARTYNEXTDOOR and Charli XCX — October 9 at the Capital One Arena.

Tickets are on sale now through Live Nation, Ticketmaster and the Capital One Arena box office, but you can get your tickets with 94.7 Fresh FM all weekend.

Courtesy of Live Nation