Check Out Darik’s Top Ten Eclipse Song Playlist

In honor of the first total solar eclipse on Monday, 94.7’s Darik Kristofer has done everyone a favor and compiled a list of the “Top Ten Eclipse Songs.”

1. Len- Steal my Sunshine

2. Sheryl Crow – Soak Up The Sun

3. Smash Mouth – Walkin’ On The Sun



4. Bonnie Tyler – Total Eclipse of the Heart

5. Stevie Wonder You Are The Sunshine Of My Life

6. Beatles – Here Comes the Sun

7. Pink Floyd – Dark Side Of The Moon

8. ZZ Top- Cheap Sunglasses

9. Creedence Clearwater Revival: Bad Moon Rising

10. Animals – House of the Rising Sun

What are your top total solar eclipse’ songs??