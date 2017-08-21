Check Out Darik’s Top Ten Eclipse Song Playlist

In honor of the first total solar eclipse on Monday, 94.7’s Darik Kristofer has done everyone a favor and compiled a list of the “Top Ten Eclipse Songs.”
1. Len- Steal my Sunshine
2. Sheryl Crow – Soak Up The Sun
3. Smash Mouth – Walkin’ On The Sun
4. Bonnie Tyler – Total Eclipse of the Heart
5. Stevie Wonder You Are The Sunshine Of My Life
6. Beatles – Here Comes the Sun
7. Pink Floyd – Dark Side Of The Moon
8. ZZ Top- Cheap Sunglasses
9. Creedence Clearwater Revival: Bad Moon Rising
10. Animals – House of the Rising Sun
What are your top total solar eclipse’ songs??