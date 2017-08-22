Here’s How You Can Put Your Eclipse Glasses To Good Use

Hopefully you heeded all of the warnings and had your special glasses for yesterday’s solar eclipse… But now that it’s over, what can you do with them besides throw them away?

Astronomers Without Boarders has announced plans to collect as many pairs of glasses as possible from people in the United States and send them to other countries where they can be reused. Areas of South America and Asia are expecting to be able to see a solar eclipse in 2019.

Give your eclipse glasses a second chance! Astronomers Without Borders and its partners will be announcing a program to collect glasses after the eclipse, to be sent to schools in South America and Asia when eclipses cross those continents in 2019. Information on how you can participate in this program to spread STEM resources around the world will be coming soon so gather them up. Don’t waste. Donate!

You can check out their Facebook page for more information.

