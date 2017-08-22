U2 Fans Get Cryptic Letter in the Mail: Is New Music Coming Soon?

By Hayden Wright
Yesterday, Taylor Swift and other artists seemed to seize on eclipse-mania to drop cryptic hints about upcoming musical projects. Like clockwork, members of the U2 fan club received an envelope in the mail containing a mysterious, mostly redacted letter prominently featuring the word “Blackout.”
“Blackout … It’s clear who you are will appear … U2.com,” reads a selection of un-redacted words, cut out from the figures of a man and a woman. At the bottom of the letter, fragments of this sentence are visible:
“U2 will announce [blank] on [blank].”
It’s not clear what U2 have in store for fans (or when) but this could be the beginning of a very interesting album rollout. See the letters to fans here:
