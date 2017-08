Taylor Swift has revealed the details of her highly anticipated sixth studio album!

The album, titled “Reputation,” hits stores November 10, 2017.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Aug 23, 2017 at 9:39am PDT

The singer plans to drop a new single tomorrow night off the project.