Mia Khalifa Ranks Her 3 Hottest D.C. Athletes!

Social media star Mia Khalifa LOVES her hometown teams.

The Maryland native has found her niche covering sports, and regularly tweets about the Wizards, Capitals, Nationals and Redskins.

During an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s The Sports Junkies Thursday, Khalifa was asked to name the three hottest local stars!

“Hottest? Oh my goodness,” she said, taking a moment to think of her response. “I would have to say Andre Burakovsky, Su’a Cravens, John Wall.”

Khalifa On ISIS Death Threats: ‘You can’t show weakness’

Let’s take a look.

Thanks @adambrodecki @owallberg @annieengfors for an awsome day in our beautiful capital. #stockholm A post shared by #65 Washington Capitals.SWEDEN (@andreburakovsky) on Jun 13, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

That’s the Capitals star, Burakovsky, on the right.

Happy to be back in Sweden. I have been missing this little fella. A post shared by #65 Washington Capitals.SWEDEN (@andreburakovsky) on May 19, 2017 at 6:12am PDT

Here’s second-year Redskins safety Su’a Cravens.

Caption this: AYO PIERRA YOU WANNA COME OUT HERE?! *beatdrop pic.twitter.com/G5IHHvFa4R — Suzy (@Sua_Cravens) August 1, 2017

And you already know John Wall by now.

"Y'all done got me started ,put me in this position pushed my button ,put the key in my ignition "- @myfabolouslife Wolf Season !! #WallWay #5Deep #BYB A post shared by johnwall (@johnwall) on Aug 6, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Khalifa now makes her living covering sports and pop culture, and recently launched her own channel on the live-streaming service Twitch.

“The only Twitch I know is the DJ on Ellen,” the Junkies host joked.

“The only Twitch I know is the one when I see Kirk Cousins lining up under center,” she joked back.

Took my wife to the Zeeland Critter Barn because she loves critters. This is Napoleon, a pot-bellied pig. RIP Mr. Chops A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirk.cousins) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Dog and steak... man's best friends A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirk.cousins) on Mar 21, 2017 at 2:22pm PDT

Yep.