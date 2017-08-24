Mia Khalifa Ranks Her 3 Hottest D.C. Athletes!

Social media star Mia Khalifa LOVES her hometown teams.
The Maryland native has found her niche covering sports, and regularly tweets about the Wizards, Capitals, Nationals and Redskins.
During an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s The Sports Junkies Thursday, Khalifa was asked to name the three hottest local stars!
“Hottest? Oh my goodness,” she said, taking a moment to think of her response. “I would have to say Andre Burakovsky, Su’a Cravens, John Wall.”
Khalifa On ISIS Death Threats: ‘You can’t show weakness’
Let’s take a look.
That’s the Capitals star, Burakovsky, on the right.
Here’s second-year Redskins safety Su’a Cravens.
And you already know John Wall by now.
Khalifa now makes her living covering sports and pop culture, and recently launched her own channel on the live-streaming service Twitch.
“The only Twitch I know is the DJ on Ellen,” the Junkies host joked.
“The only Twitch I know is the one when I see Kirk Cousins lining up under center,” she joked back.
Yep.