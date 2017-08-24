Mia Khalifa Ranks Her 3 Hottest D.C. Athletes!

Filed Under: Mia Khalifa
kirk-cousins
(Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr./Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Social media star Mia Khalifa LOVES her hometown teams.

The Maryland native has found her niche covering sports, and regularly tweets about the Wizards, Capitals, Nationals and Redskins.

During an interview with 106.7 The Fan’s The Sports Junkies Thursday, Khalifa was asked to name the three hottest local stars!

“Hottest? Oh my goodness,” she said, taking a moment to think of her response. “I would have to say Andre Burakovsky, Su’a Cravens, John Wall.”

Khalifa On ISIS Death Threats: ‘You can’t show weakness’

Let’s take a look.

Thanks @adambrodecki @owallberg @annieengfors for an awsome day in our beautiful capital. #stockholm

A post shared by #65 Washington Capitals.SWEDEN (@andreburakovsky) on

That’s the Capitals star, Burakovsky, on the right.

Happy to be back in Sweden. I have been missing this little fella.

A post shared by #65 Washington Capitals.SWEDEN (@andreburakovsky) on

Here’s second-year Redskins safety Su’a Cravens.

And you already know John Wall by now.

Khalifa now makes her living covering sports and pop culture, and recently launched her own channel on the live-streaming service Twitch.

“The only Twitch I know is the DJ on Ellen,” the Junkies host joked.

“The only Twitch I know is the one when I see Kirk Cousins lining up under center,” she joked back.

Dog and steak... man's best friends

A post shared by Kirk Cousins (@kirk.cousins) on

Yep.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live