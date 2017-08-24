Starbucks Releases Mermaid Frappuccino

Starbucks just officially released a Mermaid Frappuccino… But before you jump up to go get one, I have some bad news.

¡Ya está aquí! Hoy podremos compartir juntos mi bebida favorita: Mermaid Frappuccino. #MermaidSeason pic.twitter.com/iHyMbCHJw9 — Starbucks México (@StarbucksMex) August 24, 2017

It’s only available in Mexico.

According to Elite Daily, stores in the U.S. don’t have all of the ingredients needed to make it… and it sounds like we’re missing out!

“It’s made with a green melon crème frappuccino, and is topped with blue vanilla whipped cream, blue and pink sugar crystals, and iridescent violet pearls. Basically, this drink was created for “treat yourself” days and I am here for it. It is currently only available in Mexico because the US stores do not have the ingredients needed to whip up this colorful bev.”

They managed to pull together the Unicorn Frappuccino so let’s all just cross our fingers that they’ll make it happen here soon.

