Taylor Swift dropped a brand new single on Friday called “Look What You Made Me Do,” and Swifties are freaking out.

Listen to the single here.

The pop single is edgier than what Swift has released before.

Swift is also rumored to make an appearance at this Sunday’s MTV VMAs.

See what fans are saying on social media:

