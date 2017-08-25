Taylor Swift’s New Song Seems To Be About Kanye West

Taylor Swift just dropped her new song “Look What You Made Me Do” and fans are wondering who she is singing about.
She seemed to take an obvious dig at Kanye West based on the lyric “don’t like your tilted stage.” Kanye used an elevated tilted stage on his last tour.
Kanye fans are also speculating that Taylor’s album release date is another dig at Kanye… November 10th is the 10 year anniversary of Donda West’s death. Universal Music Group told TMZ that “there is no correlation” between the date of Kanye’s mother’s passing and the release of the album. Still, his fans think it’s not a coincidence.
I think the tilted stage is definitely a dig at him, but I highly doubt Taylor even considered Kanye’s mother dying when she and her record company decided when to drop the album.
