Taylor Swift’s New Song Seems To Be About Kanye West

Taylor Swift just dropped her new song “Look What You Made Me Do” and fans are wondering who she is singing about.

She seemed to take an obvious dig at Kanye West based on the lyric “don’t like your tilted stage.” Kanye used an elevated tilted stage on his last tour.

T Swift: "I dont like your little games, don't like your tilted stage" 😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/r2oMP7GdNf — jack (@jackjgrey) August 25, 2017

Kanye fans are also speculating that Taylor’s album release date is another dig at Kanye… November 10th is the 10 year anniversary of Donda West’s death. Universal Music Group told TMZ that “there is no correlation” between the date of Kanye’s mother’s passing and the release of the album. Still, his fans think it’s not a coincidence.

Taylor Swift dropping her album on the 10th anniversary of Donda West's death if she's not the devil I don't know WHO TF IS — Ian Manera (@manerayo) August 25, 2017

Taylor Swift is really dropping her album on the ten year anniversary of Donda West's death I never thought someone could stoop so low https://t.co/HkjTLCLQSe — Josh Behm (@JoshBehm) August 25, 2017

I think the tilted stage is definitely a dig at him, but I highly doubt Taylor even considered Kanye’s mother dying when she and her record company decided when to drop the album.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Twitter.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Instagram.

Follow Dana and 94.7 Fresh FM on Facebook.

Follow Dana on Snapchat.