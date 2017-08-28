How to Help the Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey — the most powerful storm to hit the United States mainland in over a decade — pounded Texas over the weekend and left devastation in its wake. The hurricane destroyed homes and cut power supplies, forcing tens of thousands of people to flee.

The Houston area continues to receive historic levels of rainfall. Rescuers of all kinds are plucking victims from rooftops and higher ground as flooding swamps the fourth largest city in the country.

Help is desperately needed: two organizations — the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army – are leading aid efforts.

Those interested in donating to hurricane relief can visit RedCross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text HARVEY to 90999 make a $10 donation.

The Salvation Army is accepting financial donations by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY. You can also text STORM to 51555 or donate online here.

See organizations in Texas worthy of donation below:

The Texas Diaper Bank fills in a HUGE gap of service during disaster relief: https://t.co/eVVqPsqggN — Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) August 27, 2017

The SPCA of Texas is saving & rehoming our animal friends: https://t.co/2wwsan50Fq — Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) August 27, 2017

The Coalition for the Homeless is an umbrella organization coordinating shelters and orgs across the city: https://t.co/scDh4jRt3F — Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) August 27, 2017

And there are big organizations on the ground in Houston too, like Southern Baptist Disaster Relief https://t.co/qSAHAybFNx — Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) August 27, 2017

And Heart to Heart International (https://t.co/7nEB4qWiIp) and Samaritan's Purse https://t.co/B4IehEHUzG — Jia Tolentino (@jiatolentino) August 27, 2017

Vetted org you can give $ to that's providing support/supplies to kids w/ complex medical needs in Houston: https://t.co/cHSq9weC14 RT! — rob delaney (@robdelaney) August 28, 2017

