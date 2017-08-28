Kim Kardashian Poses as the First Lady

In her latest stunt, the always controversial Kim Kardashian is channeling First Lady Jackie Kennedy Onassis for a cover with Interview Magazine. The reality star’s daughter, North West appears alongside her in the presidential photos.

For her debut appearance on the cover of a magazine with her daughter, North, @kimkardashian channels Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. 📸 @stevenkleinstudio A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag) on Aug 28, 2017 at 7:59am PDT

While the internet points out how different Kardashian is to Jackie O, Interview Magazine focuses on their similarities.

“Kim Kardashian West channels another mother whose every move capitivated the American Imagination, Jacqueline Kennedy Onasis,” the article states.

She’s underestimated, misunderstood, and undeniably fascinating. We’re sure you’ve heard the name @kimkardashian before. 📸 @stevenkleinstudio A post shared by Interview Magazine (@interviewmag) on Aug 28, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

Photographer Steven Klein dressed her as the first lady to, “Capture feminine beauty as an expression of empowerment and self-respect,” he said in a press release. “Also, to highlight Kim in a chic manner that is retrospective of a time and yet modern.

The mother of two did not get all the shine, four-year-old North West also did an interview for the article.

Love it or hate it, Kim Kardashian and her famous family’s notoriety is not going away any time soon. Plus she looks great in the pictures.

You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig. You can dress Kim Kardashian West as a First Lady, but she’s still a Kardashian.

These are the type of pictures I would frame and hang on my Kim K wall but you decide, are these pictures cute or cringe-worthy?

