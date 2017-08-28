Maroon 5 Announce New Single Featuring SZA

By Hayden Wright
Last night, Maroon 5 announced that a new single featuring SZA titled “What Lovers Do,” will drop this Wednesday (Aug 30). The band tweeted a stark black-and-red graphic along with the release information.
Related: Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Goes on an Acid Trip in New ‘Cold’ Video
Earlier this year, Maroon 5 released “Cold” featuring Future and in 2016 they dropped “Don’t Wanna Know” featuring Kendrick Lamar. Both songs will appear on their mysterious and untitled sixth studio album. In mid-August at the Teen Choice Awards, frontman Adam Levine said the album will premiere in November.
A 15-second preview began circulating shortly after the announcement: It’s unclear if the clip originated from one of Maroon 5’s official channels, but their verified Twitter account retweeted a fan who said she heard the preview and “fell in love.” That seems like confirmation that the audio making the rounds is legit.
Listen to a preview of “What Lovers Do” below.
ANNOUNCEMENT: Our new single #WhatLoversDo Ft. @sza is out August 30th. #Maroon5 #SZA https://t.co/jFMIRaRTkM—
Maroon 5 (@maroon5) August 28, 2017
I'm in love. @maroon5 #WhatLoversDo #maroon5 https://t.co/iA7bZm3jeo—
ADAM LEVINE (@adamlevinet) August 28, 2017