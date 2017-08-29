Fifth Harmony Explains Shocking VMA Moment

Fifth Harmony joined Good Morning America Tuesday morning with an update on the status of their group and an explanation for their controversial MTV Video Music Awards performance.

"We wanted to show the world that 'hey, the FOUR of us ARE @FifthHarmony!'" – @AllyBrooke on their huge night at the @vmas #5HonGMA pic.twitter.com/zSHVpTa5oe — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 29, 2017

Many fans assumed the group was being shady towards former member Camila Cabello when they took the stage with five members and watched one fall as their song started.

Fifth Harmony Throw Fifth Member Off The Stage During VMA Performance https://t.co/8GxNbb2foY pic.twitter.com/d3zCthaUng — MTV News (@MTVNews) August 28, 2017

The girls stated previously that moving forward their fans will be the fifth member of the group.

‪Never been more excited for what’s to come 😘‬ A post shared by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on Aug 6, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

