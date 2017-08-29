Fifth Harmony Explains Shocking VMA Moment

Fifth Harmony joined Good Morning America Tuesday morning with an update on the status of their group and an explanation for their controversial MTV Video Music Awards performance.
Many fans assumed the group was being shady towards former member Camila Cabello when they took the stage with five members and watched one fall as their song started.
The girls stated previously that moving forward their fans will be the fifth member of the group.
