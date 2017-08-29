Follow Along with the Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2017!

By The Tommy Show
Filed Under: Georgetown Cupcake, school, Teacher Tour, Teacher Tour 2017, teachers
(Photo by Tommy McFly)

School is back in session and the Tommy Show Teacher Tour 2017 is in full swing! What better way to celebrate our teachers than with sweet treats by surprise?

Tommy, Kelly, and Jen have stuffed the 94.7 Fresh FM SUV with Georgetown Cupcakes and swag from PENFED Credit Union and Responsibility.org, and they’re visiting schools all over the DMV.

Listen to The Tommy Show recap the first day below:

Check out all the photos from this years Tommy Show Teacher Tour here, and follow along on social media below:

Don’t forget to use the #TeacherTour hashtag, and find more pics on Fresh’s social media!

Follow @947FreshFM on Twitter

Follow @947FreshFM on Instagram

Thanks to Georgetown Cupcake, Responsibility.org and PENFED Credit Union for sponsoring the 2017 Teacher Tour!

More from The Tommy Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 94.7 Fresh FM

D.C. Lottery Live
Video on Demand

Listen Live