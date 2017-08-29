Paris Jackson Posts Tribute to her Father

Paris Jackson remembers her father, Michael on what would have been his 59th birthday. “I will never feel love again the way I did with you,” Paris says of the late music legend.

She hopes to make him proud using her talents as a new model, actress and activist.

Michael Jackson is remembered by many as the “King of Pop” and one of the greatest entertainers of all time.

