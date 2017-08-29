Paris Jackson Posts Tribute to her Father

Paris Jackson remembers her father, Michael on what would have been his 59th birthday. “I will never feel love again the way I did with you,” Paris says of the late music legend.
birthday wishes to the love of my life, the one person who showed me what passion truly was, the one that gave me solid morals to live by and how to dream. i will never feel love again the way i did with you. you are always with me and i am always with you. though i am not you, and you are not me, i know with all of my being that we are one. and our souls will never change in that way. thank you for the magic, forever and always.
She hopes to make him proud using her talents as a new model, actress and activist.
Michael Jackson is remembered by many as the “King of Pop” and one of the greatest entertainers of all time.
