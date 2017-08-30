Pumpkin Spice Latte Deodorant is Coming

Aside from wearing Ugg boots again, the return of pumpkin spiced products is the only bright side of the summer coming to an end. However this product takes it to a new level of obsession with the scent.

Pumpkin spice deodorant is coming for your PSL-loving soul: https://t.co/UQgPGwH0qX pic.twitter.com/958f19Ojal — Glamour (@glamourmag) August 30, 2017

Natural brand, Native has created the trendy “Pumpkin Spiced Latte” antiperspirant with less dangerous chemicals and more ingredients you could actually cook with like coconut oil and shea butter.

The same company made brunch themed deodorants to smell like sangria, rose’ and mimosa.

For just $12 you can lift your arms to get that trendy fall scent many have been yearning for all summer.

The website says it, “Makes the perfect holiday gift,” but I would not suggest gifting it to someone that sweats.

