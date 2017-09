Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are expecting their third child, the Kensington Palace confirmed Monday.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

Read the press release in full ↓ pic.twitter.com/vDTgGD2aGF — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

“Their royal highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” Kensington Palace said.

Middleton and Prince William had their first child, Prince George in July of 2013 and their second, Princess Charlotte, in May of 2015.