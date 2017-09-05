Kelly Clarkson Teases New Single ‘Love So Soft’

By Scott T. Sterling

Kelly Clarkson has revealed a snippet of her upcoming new single, “Love So Soft,” with two pre-release teasers on Twitter.

Related: Kelly Clarkson Announces Christmas Children’s Book

In the first clip, a brief gospel-tinged blast of the song plays under images of singers Bridget Sarai, Nicole Hurst and Jessi Collins, who collaborate with Clarkson on the song. In the second clip, Clarkson is seen in the studio recording the vocals, showcasing her powerful voice in a short black and white visual.

“Love So Soft” is set to debut on Sept. 7, with a countdown clock on her official website set to expire at 6 am ET on that morning.

The new song teasers emerge not long after an unreleased Kelly Clarkson country track, “Soap & Water,” found its way onto the Internet.

Check out all the Kelly goodness below.